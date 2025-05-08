Mauston, WI
Mauston Track & Field Shows Well at Bangor Meet
Boys
Tanner Winker
– 1st, 100m dash,
– 2nd, 200m dash
Tanner Winker has officially tied the 100 meter dash school record. He joins Dan May, Dave Ritland, Ernie Kolumbus, Jeff Komay, Jesse Witcraft, and Garron Brandt at 11.1 over 100m. He also ran the fastest fully automatic time recorded in the FAT era for any athlete at Mauston over 100m in 11.13. He is .04 seconds away from outright owning this record and rewriting the sprint record books at MHS.
Josher Ellerman
– 1st, 800m dash
Weston Pouillie
– 1st, 1600m run
Brekk Peterson
– 5th, 1600m run
Braydon Weyh
-3rd, triple jump
-5th, 300 hurdles
Cody Komiskey
– 3rd, shot put
1st, Boys 4×200 relay (Tanner Winker, Masyn Bires, Ryker Jones, Braydon Weyh)
1st, Boys 4×800 relay (Weston Pouillie, Sebastian Naquayouma, Brekk Peterson, Josh Ellerman)
2nd, Boys 4×400 relay (Braydon Weyh, Sebastian Naquayouma, Weston Pouillie, Josh Ellerman)
Girls
Catie Lavold
– 2nd, 800m run
Alexys Smith
– 4th, 800m run
Eden Finucan
– 3rd, 300 hurdles
4th, Girls 4×400 relay (Catie Lavold, Eden Finucan, Jillian Cook, Alexys Smith)
5th, Girls 4×200 relay (Catie Lavold, Eden Finucan, Jillian Cook, Alexys Smith)
Boys Team – 1st out of 15
Girls Team – 10th out of 15
