Boys

Tanner Winker

– 1st, 100m dash,

– 2nd, 200m dash

Tanner Winker has officially tied the 100 meter dash school record. He joins Dan May, Dave Ritland, Ernie Kolumbus, Jeff Komay, Jesse Witcraft, and Garron Brandt at 11.1 over 100m. He also ran the fastest fully automatic time recorded in the FAT era for any athlete at Mauston over 100m in 11.13. He is .04 seconds away from outright owning this record and rewriting the sprint record books at MHS.



Josher Ellerman

– 1st, 800m dash

Weston Pouillie

– 1st, 1600m run

Brekk Peterson

– 5th, 1600m run

Braydon Weyh

-3rd, triple jump

-5th, 300 hurdles

Cody Komiskey

– 3rd, shot put



1st, Boys 4×200 relay (Tanner Winker, Masyn Bires, Ryker Jones, Braydon Weyh)

1st, Boys 4×800 relay (Weston Pouillie, Sebastian Naquayouma, Brekk Peterson, Josh Ellerman)

2nd, Boys 4×400 relay (Braydon Weyh, Sebastian Naquayouma, Weston Pouillie, Josh Ellerman)



Girls

Catie Lavold

– 2nd, 800m run

Alexys Smith

– 4th, 800m run

Eden Finucan

– 3rd, 300 hurdles



4th, Girls 4×400 relay (Catie Lavold, Eden Finucan, Jillian Cook, Alexys Smith)



5th, Girls 4×200 relay (Catie Lavold, Eden Finucan, Jillian Cook, Alexys Smith)



Boys Team – 1st out of 15

Girls Team – 10th out of 15