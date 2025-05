The New Lisbon Track and Field Teams took a light line up into the Bruce Brewer Invitational on Tuesday night to complete against other area teams as one of the last meets to prepare for conference. The Boys team finished 9th and the Girls finished 14th.

Finishing in the top 3 and earning medals were:

Jamesen Pfaff in the long jump with a first-place finish

And

The 4 x 100 relay team of Jamesen Pfaff, Brandon Voss, Jude Keltner, and Austin Berndsen finishing second and breaking their own school record time with a new school record time of 44.76.

Next up for the Rockets is a meet Thursday in Hillsboro to continue to work on fine tuning our line up for the Conference meet.