The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team took down Adams-Friendship with a big 7th inning for a 7-4 victory. Evan Freimuth’s RBI single gave Mauston a lead after the game was tied at 4 and connor Newlun added a big RBI single for a big insurance run. Beef Massey drove in 3runs for the Golden Eagles in the victory. Tyler Link picked up the victory on the mound and Eli Rader locked up the save. Mauston improves to 4-2 in the South Central Conference.