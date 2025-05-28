Royall Bats Come Alive in Playoff Softball Victory
The Royall Panthers offense exploded to a 14-4 Softball victory over Cochrane-Fountain City in a D5 WIAA Regional Semi-Final game Tuesday evening. Royall opened up the first inning with 4 runs capped off by a 2run double by Layla Marty. Royall scored two more in the 2nd thanks to a 2run single by Aunika Wopat to extend the lead to 6-0. C-FC got a run of their own in the top of the 4th but Royall answered back in a big way with a two run homerun by Bria Gruen and an RBI single by Marty in the bottom half to extend the lead to 9-1. C-FC scratched out 3 more runs in the 5th inning to pull within 9-4 but again Royall answered with a big offensive inning capped off by a 2run triple by Kenady Olson to go up 13-4. Royall would end the game in the 6th inning thanks to a walk off mercy rule RBI single by Elizabeth Klipstein. Ashleigh Klipstein picked up the victory in the circle and Brynn Olson went 5×5 for the Panthers at the plate. Royall moves on to play Marshfield Columbus Catholic in Marshfield Thursday evening.
