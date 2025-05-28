Debra K. Jackson, age 63, of New Lisbon, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2025, at Casa de Oakes in Reedsburg, WI. She was the daughter of Arthur Sr. and Virginia (Babcock) Slater and was born on April 30, 1962, in Chicago, IL.

She graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1980 and pursued further education in Richland Center, which laid the foundation for her lifelong dedication to helping others. Debra’s career was marked by her compassionate service as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Pleasant Acres in New Lisbon, where she touched the lives of many with her gentle care. She also provided home healthcare for several years, bringing comfort and support to families during their most challenging times. Debra later worked for Kwik Trip as the Deli Manager for 15 years. Her work was not just a job but a way to connect with her community and spread joy every day. She married the love of her life David Jackson on October 20, 1984 at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church in Camp Douglas.

Debra’s love for the outdoors was evident in her passion for camping and boating. These activities brought her closer to nature and provided cherished moments with her family, which she valued above all else.

Family was the cornerstone of Debra’s world. She is survived by her loving children, Nichole Jackson of Tomah, Joshua Jackson of Necedah, and Benjamin (Danielle) Jackson of Mauston. Her brothers, Arthur (Dori) Slater Jr. of Gilman, Timothy (Cindy) Slater of Tomah, and her sister-in-law, Dolly (Tom Meoska) Jackson of Wonewoc, will hold her memory dear in their hearts. Her grandchildren were the light of her life, and she poured her love into every moment spent with Mikayla (Fiancé Lance Houzner), Austin, Cole, Skyla, Kayden, Cameren, Kerenden, Ava, Alayna, and her great-grandchild, Delilah. Debra was preceded in death by her parents Arthur Sr. and Virginia, her sister Ellen Rose Slater, and her beloved husband, David, who passed away in 2024.

As we bid farewell to Debra K. Jackson, we celebrate a life beautifully lived and a heart generously shared. Her spirit will forever be a guiding light to her family, friends, and all who were blessed to know her. Debra’s journey on earth has ended, but her story of love and kindness will continue to inspire us all for generations to come.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Saturday, May 31st, 2025 from 12:00p.m. until 3:00p.m at the Wonewoc American Legion Hall (108 Center St). The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com