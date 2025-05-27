Golfers are always looking for a good excuse to break out the clubs. This summer, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation is providing the perfect reason to hit the greens by inviting all golfers to attend the 15th annual golf outing on Thursday, August 7.

Held at Castle Rock Golf Course, this four-person scramble is a fun day that supports local healthcare. Throughout the day, golfers can participate in course games and raffles and end the day with a delicious meal at the awards banquet.

Proceeds from the outing are just one of the many ways the foundation strives to impact the health of the community. When golfers join the foundation on the course, they are assisting Mile Bluff in bringing the latest technology, advanced services, and best care possible to the community.

If you like to golf, plan on heading to Castle Rock Golf Course on August 7 for a great event that supports local healthcare. Golfers and sponsors can learn more about the event by visiting www.milebluff.com/golf-outing. For more information about golf registration or sponsorship opportunities, call Katie at 608-847-2735.

We hope to see you on the greens!