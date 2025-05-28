WIAA Regional Semi-Final Softball Scores

Division 2

Portage 3 Reedsburg 1

Madison Edgewood 5 Wisconsin Dells 1

Division 3

Prescott 9 Nekoosa 1

Division 4

Onalaska Luther 2 Cashton 1

Eleva-Strum 6 Bangor 3

Stevens Point Pacelli 12 Necedah 1

Division 5

Royall 14 Cochrane-Fountain City 4

New Lisbon 11 Pepin/Alma 9

Kickapoo 7 Hillsboro 4

Brookwood 13 Wonewoc-Center 3

 

Regular Season Baseball

Wisconsin Dells 4 Mauston 0 (Isaac Steinke 2×3 for Mauston)

DeForest 2 Reedsburg 0

Markesan 13 Westfield 4

Nekoosa 5 Adams-Friendship 0

Brookwood 8 La Farge 2

Seneca 9 Bangor 3

Tomah 9 West Salem 0

 

Girls Soccer

Reedsburg 4 Columbus 0

Regis/McDonell 6 Mauston 1

Tomah 6 Sparta 2