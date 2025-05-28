Local Prep Scores From Tuesday 5/27
WIAA Regional Semi-Final Softball Scores
Division 2
Portage 3 Reedsburg 1
Madison Edgewood 5 Wisconsin Dells 1
Division 3
Prescott 9 Nekoosa 1
Division 4
Onalaska Luther 2 Cashton 1
Eleva-Strum 6 Bangor 3
Stevens Point Pacelli 12 Necedah 1
Division 5
Royall 14 Cochrane-Fountain City 4
New Lisbon 11 Pepin/Alma 9
Kickapoo 7 Hillsboro 4
Brookwood 13 Wonewoc-Center 3
Regular Season Baseball
Wisconsin Dells 4 Mauston 0 (Isaac Steinke 2×3 for Mauston)
DeForest 2 Reedsburg 0
Markesan 13 Westfield 4
Nekoosa 5 Adams-Friendship 0
Brookwood 8 La Farge 2
Seneca 9 Bangor 3
Tomah 9 West Salem 0
Girls Soccer
Reedsburg 4 Columbus 0
Regis/McDonell 6 Mauston 1
Tomah 6 Sparta 2
