The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the promotion of Eli Schroeder to the rank of Lieutenant. Lieutenant Schroeder has been an integral part of our department since 2018, consistently demonstrating dedication, leadership, and professionalism in every role he’s taken on.

Throughout his time with us, Lieutenant Schroeder has served as a valued member of our Tactical Team and as a Field Training Officer, where he played a key role in mentoring and preparing new deputies for service. His commitment to both officer development and public safety has earned him the respect of his peers and the community alike.

Lieutenant Schroeder holds a bachelor’s degree in Resource Management Law Enforcement from UW-Stevens Point, bringing a strong educational background and practical expertise to his new leadership role.

Please join us in congratulating Lieutenant Eli Schroeder on this well-deserved promotion. We look forward to his continued service and leadership within our department!