The Royall Panthers baseball team got a big early leg up in the Scenic Bluffs conference race knocking off Bangor 7-3 on the road. Seth Brandau picked up the complete game victory for Royall giving up just 1 earned run while scattering 4hits walking just one and striking out 7. The offense was paced by Jackson Bender and Garrett Dragan who each went 2×3 with a pair of runs driven in. Brandau also went 2×4 2RBIs. Willy Reed and Bryce Anderson each had a double for the Cardinals while Eli Tucker took the loss on the mound. Royall improves to 4-2 on their season and 3-0 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Bangor drops to 5-2 overall and 1-1 in the conference. Royalls victory ended Bangors 33 game SBC winning streak.