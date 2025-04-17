New Lisbon Track & Field Competes on New Broowkood Facility
The New Lisbon Track and Field teams completed Tuesday night at Brookwood High Schools new track facility. It was great to see another school in the Scenic Bluffs Conference get a facility, and it was an amazing facility to go and compete. There were 11 teams at the meet and the girls team took 7th place and the boys finished in 2nd.
Finishing in the top 3 and earning medals were:
Dawson Stickney with a first place in the 400-meter dash
The 4 x 100 relay team of Jamesen Pfaff, Brandon Voss, Jude Keltner, and Austin Berndsen finishing first
Jameson Barker finishing second in the 110 hurdles
Brandon Voss finishing second in the 200 meter dash
Jamesen Pfaff finishing second in long jump
The 4 x 800 relay team of Gavin Gesler, Colby Pfaff, Dawson Stickney, and Josh Homan fishing third
Austin Berndsen with a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash
Sam Zebell with third place finishes in both shot and discus
Jude Keltner with a third-place finish in triple jump
And Alivia Bailey with a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash.
Next up for the Rockets is a trip to Cashton on Thursday night for the Cashton Invitational.
