Vergie Mae Quimby, age 94, of Big Flats, Wisconsin, has gone on to paradise on Saturday, April 12, 2025, at Edgewater Haven Nursing Home in Port Edwards, Wisconsin. Her long and well-lived journey has now led her to her eternal home.



Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 21, 2025 at the Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Milt Duntley will officiate. Interment will be at the Pine Grove Cemetery, Bancroft, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Monday at Roseberry’s Funeral Home.



Vergie was born on March 25, 1931, in Jump River, Wisconsin, as a twin, to Louis T. and Alice (Warner) Crook. On October 29, 1949, she married her childhood sweetheart, Gilman Quimby Sr., in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. Together they built a life filled with love and dedication. They began raising their family and moved to Janesville, where Vergie worked for Parker Pen, before relocating to Waukesha, where she was employed by Amaron Company for 10 years and continued to raise her children and babysitting her grandchildren. She trained for and became a home health care giver until she retired. In 1993, Vergie and Gilman moved to Big Flats, where they ran the beloved “Quimby Vegetable Barn.” Even in retirement, Vergie’s hardworking spirit led her to McCain Foods in Plover, where she worked for many years.



Vergie had a heart as generous as her hands were skilled. She found joy in crocheting, crafting cherished blankets for each of her children, grandchildren, and even many great-grandchildren. She loved tending her garden and spending precious time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, creating lasting memories through her kindness.



In addition to her devotion to family, Vergie was passionate about supporting others. She proudly served as a chairperson for the Alzheimer’s Walk for many years, lending her time and efforts to a cause close to her heart.



Vergie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gilman Sr.; her parents, Louis and Alice; two sons, Richard and Leonard; and her siblings: Genevieve (Harold) DeBruin, Vivian (Ray) Quimby, Henry (Betty) Crook, Robert (Kathy) Crook, Virgil (Delores) Crook, Alvin (Doris) Crook; and in-laws Glen Warner, Norman Jensen, and Bonnie Crook.



She is lovingly survived by her children: Gilman Jr. “Jim” (Shirley) Quimby, Sharil Gallagher, Karen (Dennis) Tolley, and Allen (Katie) Quimby; daughter-in-law, Sharon Quimby; her siblings: Arlene Warner, Olsie Jensen, Paul (Dee) Crook, and Gloria (Tom) Heyer; and her sister-in-law, Leona Taylor.



Vergie’s legacy also lives on through her 13 grandchildren: Brenda, Michelle, Delta (Sarah), Charity, Lewis, Dwayne, Derrick (Bobbi), Shannon (Brian), Jessica, Ryan (Jeng), Jeremiah (Amanda), Stacie, and Jay (Casey); her two step-grandchildren, Samantha (Trevor) and Darren (Georgette); her 28 great-grandchildren; 6 step-great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; and 2 step-great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.



Vergie will be remembered for her strong yet gentle spirit, her unwavering love for her family, and her deep-rooted kindness that touched every life she encountered. Her 6 grandsons will serve as pallbearers and her 12 great-grandsons will serve as honorary pallbearers.



