The Royall Panthers baseball team kept their winning ways going with an 8-0 victory over the Hillsboro Tigers. Trey Wildes picked up the win on the mound pitching 6 scoreless innings giving up no runs on 4hits walking 2 and striking out 7. Wildes also went 3×3 at the plate with a double and an RBI. Ben Crneckiy also had a big day at the plate going 3×3 with a double and 2RBI’s. Jett Bender had a pair of hits as well for the Panthers who improve to 9-2 on their season and 6-0 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference. Braun Jirschle went 2×3 for the Tigers who drop to 4-2 in the conference and 5-3 overall.