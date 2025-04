The Mauston Golden Eagles baseball team opened up their new friendly confines with a walk off victory over the Westfield Pioneers. Hayden Gyllin drove in Tyler Link for the winning run in the bottom of the 7th to lift the Golden Eagles to their 3rd straight conference victory. Gyllin’s heroics made a winner of Beef Massey on the mound. Massey pitched the final two innings giving up nothing 1hit a walk and 3strikeouts. Isaac Steinke started and pitched well going 5innings giving up just one run on 4hits 3walks and 14 strikeouts. Evan Freimuth drove in Maustons other run in the 2nd inning. Westfield Sam Berruecos pitched well in a losing effort giving up just the 2runs on only 3hits. Mauston improves to 4-5 on the season and 3-0 in the South Central Conference.