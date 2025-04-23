The New Lisbon Public Works Department would like to inform our citizens of a planned electric outage that will occur tomorrow, Thursday, April 24, 2025, starting at approximately 12:30 pm. This outage will be due to the needed maintenance of a power pole located on South Monroe Street. The outage is expected to last for one hour while service is being done.

The areas, businesses, and residences that will be affected by this outage will be along the following streets:

800 Block of South Washington Street

800 & 900 Block of South Monroe Street

900 Block of Allen Road

900 Block of Broadway Street

Maple Street

Taylor Road

Duncan Road

Truman Street

Goodland Street

The city does recognize that residents in these areas may be affected by the outage as it pertains to medical equipment within their homes. If this is the case, please take the necessary precautions and feel free to inform New Lisbon Public Works Director Nick Wyss with any questions or concerns. Director Wyss can be contacted directly at 608-548-1666.