The New Lisbon Rockets girls basketball team slugged out a 43-31 victory over Wonewoc-Center Tuesday night in a Scenic Bluffs Conference girls basketball game. Freshman Keira Wilkinson got New Lisbon off to a quick start and led them in scoring with a dozen points. Senior Abby Steele also had 12 for New Lisbon and went on a personal 6-0 run after Wonewoc-Center had cut a 14 point lead down to 7. The Wolves struggled offensively but were led by Senior Brooklyn Boltons 10points. New Lisbon improves to 9-9 overall and 6-4 in the Scenic Bluffs Conference, it was the 4th straight win for New Lisbon. Wonewoc-Center drops to 2-13 and 1-9 in the conference.