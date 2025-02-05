On the night Mauston dedicated to their 3 Seniors Kylie Heller, Mallory Kastner and Sam Zenthoefer the ladies came out sluggish in the first half and went into the locker room only up by 4 points with a score of 17-13 at the half over Nekoosa. They bounced back to come away with a 53-34 win over the Nekoosa Papermakers.

Kylie Heller led all scorers with 24 points, 6 rebounds, 5 blocked shots and 2 steals, while Bre Heller had 9 points, 7 rebounds, 7 steals and 6 assists followed closely by

Caitlin Lavold who had 8 points and 4 each in the rebounds, steals and assists columns.

They hit the road again Thursday night as they travel to Lacrosse Logan for a non-conference game.