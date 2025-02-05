 

Girls Basketball

Mauston 53 Nekoosa 34

New Lisbon 43 Wonewoc-Center 31

Necedah 57 Royall 56 OT (Hannah Hunkins 24points for Necedah) (Bria Gruen 14points for Royall)

Wisconsin Dells 40 Westfield 39

Adams-Friendship 40 Wautoma 16

Cashton 52 Brookwood 24

Bangor 61 Hillsboro 47

G-E-T 56 Tomah 48

 

Boys Basketball

Adams-Friendship 43 Nekoosa 22

Stoughton 71 Reedsburg 54

G-E-T 59 Tomah 47

 

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 4 Beaver Dam 1

Tomah/Sparta 7 Wisconsin Rapids 0

Girls Hockey

Badger Lightning 3 Metro Lynx 1