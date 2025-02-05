Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 2/4
Girls Basketball
Mauston 53 Nekoosa 34
New Lisbon 43 Wonewoc-Center 31
Necedah 57 Royall 56 OT (Hannah Hunkins 24points for Necedah) (Bria Gruen 14points for Royall)
Wisconsin Dells 40 Westfield 39
Adams-Friendship 40 Wautoma 16
Cashton 52 Brookwood 24
Bangor 61 Hillsboro 47
G-E-T 56 Tomah 48
Boys Basketball
Adams-Friendship 43 Nekoosa 22
Stoughton 71 Reedsburg 54
G-E-T 59 Tomah 47
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 4 Beaver Dam 1
Tomah/Sparta 7 Wisconsin Rapids 0
Girls Hockey
Badger Lightning 3 Metro Lynx 1
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on February 5, 2025 at 11:03 am, and is filed under Sports. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
Both comments and pings are currently closed.