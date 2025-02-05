Daniel R. Deja, age 72, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2025, at the University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Daniel was born on April 7, 1952, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Leonard and Helen (Davis) Deja. On November 13, 1971, he married the love of his life, Deborah E. Seager, in Milwaukee. Together, they built a beautiful life and were blessed with three children: Darla, Dean, and Dereck. After dedicating many years to Briggs & Stratton, Daniel and Debbie retired to Adams, Wisconsin, where they enjoyed a peaceful life surrounded by family and friends.

Daniel found great joy in the simple pleasures of life—fishing with his sons and grandsons, playing dice with friends, and visiting the casino with his sister Mary, his beloved wife, and dear friends. He cherished his time outdoors, caring for his birds and his pet cockatiel, Molly, and taking golf cart rides to visit his friendly neighbors. A devoted Elvis fan, Daniel loved collecting memorabilia and listening to his music. Above all, he treasured time spent with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who brought him endless happiness.

Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Helen Deja; his brother, Butch; and his sisters, Linda and Sandra.

He is lovingly survived by his wife of 53 years, Deborah Deja; his children, Darla (Jamie), Dean (Kelsey), and Dereck (Lisa); 12 grandchildren: Bradley Ehleiter (Sarah), Dillon Schroeder (Jenna), Tyler Schroeder, Kyle Polack, Cody & Chris Deja, Allysa, Bryanna, Haley, Mason, and Brayden Deja, and Caitlin Raines; and 12 great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family is being assisted by Roseberry’s Funeral Home. Online condolences and further information are available at www.roseberrys.com.