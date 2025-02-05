Judith A. Kratche, age 79, of Camp Douglas, WI, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at Our Town Assisted Living in Tomah, WI.

Funeral Services for Judy will be held on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Daren Deford will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oakdale Cemetery, where Judy will be laid to rest near her parents. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.