Gerald “Jerry” E. Luke, age 77, of Seven Mile Creek Township, Juneau County, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2025. He was born on June 21, 1947 to William and Clara (Barr) Luke. He was united in marriage to Esther Clark on March 25, 1967. She preceded him in death on August 10, 2017.

Jerry worked at Grede Foundry in Reedsburg, where he retired from after 43 years of employment.

Jerry and Esther had three children, Anna (Pete) Volk, Terry (Jennifer) Luke, and Jerry (Brandy) Luke. He was so proud of his grandchildren, Blake (Danielle) Volk, Aaron (Michelle) Volk, Kailey Luke, Celeste Luke, and Cody Baker.

He was blessed to spend time giving his great-grandchildren, Gideon, Ezra, Sullivan, Matilda and Sage rides in his UTV. It always brought a smile to his face when they asked to ride with their GG.

Jerry looked forward to summer road trips, riding his Spyder motorcycle with his eldest son, and his nephews Carl and David Luke.

Jerry is survived by his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his brother Kenneth (Doris) Luke; sisters-in-law, Patricia Luke, Ruth Rego; and brothers-in-law, Larry (Joyce) Clark, and Glen (Lillian) Clark; along with other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life for “Jerry” will be held on Sunday, March 9, 2025 from 12:00 Noon until 4:00 P.M. at the American Legion Hall in LaValle.

The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.