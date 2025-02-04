Boys Basketball

Royall 64 Mauston 41

Hillsboro 76 La Farge 39 (Miles Ravenscoft 16points for Hillsboro)

Arcadia 67 Bangor 46

Westfield 76 New Lisbon 42

Wauzeka-Steuben 45 Brookwood 33

Holmen 75 Tomah 73

Adams-Friendship 48 Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 35

Wisconsin Dells 54 Lodi 53

 

Girls Basketball

Viroqua 66 Tomah 61

Adams-Friendship 68 Merrill 43

 

Wrestling

Nekoosa 40 Mauston 36 