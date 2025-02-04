Local Prep Scores from Monday 2/3
Boys Basketball
Royall 64 Mauston 41
Hillsboro 76 La Farge 39 (Miles Ravenscoft 16points for Hillsboro)
Arcadia 67 Bangor 46
Westfield 76 New Lisbon 42
Wauzeka-Steuben 45 Brookwood 33
Holmen 75 Tomah 73
Adams-Friendship 48 Wisconsin Rapids Assumption 35
Wisconsin Dells 54 Lodi 53
Girls Basketball
Viroqua 66 Tomah 61
Adams-Friendship 68 Merrill 43
Wrestling
Nekoosa 40 Mauston 36
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on February 4, 2025 at 10:56 am, and is filed under Sports. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
