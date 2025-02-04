The Royall Panthers remained perfect on their season downing Mauston 64-41 Monday night in a non-conference boys basketball game. Trey Wildes led the offensive charge with 17points, Carter Uppena added 14, while Ben Crneckiy added 12points. Royall got off to a great start and led 37-14 at halftime. Mauston played better in the 2nd half but couldn’t get any close then 16points. Jase Navis led Mauston with 12points but was frustrated by the Royall double teaming defense. Mauston drops to 3-14 on their season while Royall improves to 17-0.