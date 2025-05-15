The New Lisbon Track and Field Teams competed Tuesday night at the Nekoosa Invitational. The girls’ team took second and the boys took home first. Finishing in the top 3 and earning medals were:

Brandon Voss with a first-place finish in the 200-meter run and the long jump

Aidan Brown with a first-place finish in the 3200-meter run

Ethan Forschler with a first place finish in discus

The 4 x 100-meter relay team of Jamesen Pfaff, Brandon Voss, Jude Keltner and Austin Berndsen with a first-place finish

The 4 x 200 relay team of Jamesen Pfaff, Josh Homan, Jude Keltner, and Jameson Barker with a second-place finish

Jamesen Pfaff with a second-place finish in long jump

Jude Keltner with a second-place finish in triple jump

Brooklyn Lowe with a second-place finish in high jump

Heidi Mathes with a second-place finish in long jump

Austin Berndsen with a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash

Aidan Brown with a second-place finish in the 1600-meter run

Jameson Barker with a second-place finish in the 110 meter hurdles

Kiera Wilkinson with a second-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles

The 4 x 200 team of Jossalin Clark, Claire Haske, Brooklyn Lowe, and Heidi Mathes with a second-place finish

Josh Homan with a third-place finish in triple jump

Alivia Bailey with a third place finish in the 400 meter dash

Jamesen Pfaff with a third place finish the in the 100-meter dash

Austin Berndsen with a third-place finish in the 200-meter run

Dawson Stickney with a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash

Claire Haske with a third-place finish in the 800-meter run

Marlys Morey with a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles

Ethan Forschler with a third-place finish in shot put



The 4 x 400 team of Josh Homan, Dawson Stickney, Carter Pfaff, and Jude Keltner with a third-place finish

The 4 x 800 team of Dawson Stickney, Blayne Schneder, Josh Homan, and Colby Pfaff with a third place finish

Colby Pfaff with a third place finish in high jump

The 4 x 100 team of Landry Flint, Jossalin Clark, Brooklyn Lowe, and Heidi Mathes with a third-place finish

The 4 x 400 team of Alivia Bailey, Jossalin Clark, Keira Wilkinson, and Claire Haske with a third-place finish

and

Haley Mathes with a third-place finish in shot put.

Next up for the Rockets is the Scenic Bluffs Conference Championship Meet in Brookwood next Tuesday. Come out and support out athletes!