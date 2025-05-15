Mauston, WI
New Lisbon Track Teams Finish 1st and 2nd at Nekoosa
The New Lisbon Track and Field Teams competed Tuesday night at the Nekoosa Invitational. The girls’ team took second and the boys took home first. Finishing in the top 3 and earning medals were:
Brandon Voss with a first-place finish in the 200-meter run and the long jump
Aidan Brown with a first-place finish in the 3200-meter run
Ethan Forschler with a first place finish in discus
The 4 x 100-meter relay team of Jamesen Pfaff, Brandon Voss, Jude Keltner and Austin Berndsen with a first-place finish
The 4 x 200 relay team of Jamesen Pfaff, Josh Homan, Jude Keltner, and Jameson Barker with a second-place finish
Jamesen Pfaff with a second-place finish in long jump
Jude Keltner with a second-place finish in triple jump
Brooklyn Lowe with a second-place finish in high jump
Heidi Mathes with a second-place finish in long jump
Austin Berndsen with a second-place finish in the 100-meter dash
Aidan Brown with a second-place finish in the 1600-meter run
Jameson Barker with a second-place finish in the 110 meter hurdles
Kiera Wilkinson with a second-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles
The 4 x 200 team of Jossalin Clark, Claire Haske, Brooklyn Lowe, and Heidi Mathes with a second-place finish
Josh Homan with a third-place finish in triple jump
Alivia Bailey with a third place finish in the 400 meter dash
Jamesen Pfaff with a third place finish the in the 100-meter dash
Austin Berndsen with a third-place finish in the 200-meter run
Dawson Stickney with a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash
Claire Haske with a third-place finish in the 800-meter run
Marlys Morey with a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles
Ethan Forschler with a third-place finish in shot put
The 4 x 400 team of Josh Homan, Dawson Stickney, Carter Pfaff, and Jude Keltner with a third-place finish
The 4 x 800 team of Dawson Stickney, Blayne Schneder, Josh Homan, and Colby Pfaff with a third place finish
Colby Pfaff with a third place finish in high jump
The 4 x 100 team of Landry Flint, Jossalin Clark, Brooklyn Lowe, and Heidi Mathes with a third-place finish
The 4 x 400 team of Alivia Bailey, Jossalin Clark, Keira Wilkinson, and Claire Haske with a third-place finish
and
Haley Mathes with a third-place finish in shot put.
Next up for the Rockets is the Scenic Bluffs Conference Championship Meet in Brookwood next Tuesday. Come out and support out athletes!
