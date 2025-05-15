Narrows Dairy – Nolden Family Farm Hosting Sauk County Dairy Breakfast
A June Dairy Month tradition, the 34 th Sauk County Dairy Breakfast will be held on
Sat., June 7, 2025, at the Narrows Dairy – Nolden Family Farm. Located at S419A
Buckeye Road, Rock Springs, the morning will be filled with great food,
entertainment and the opportunity to see a working family farm.
Breakfast and entertainment will run from 7 a.m. through 11 a.m. Menu items
include pancakes, scrambled eggs with ham, sausage, cheese curds, applesauce,
milk, juice, coffee and Culver’s frozen custard with toppings. Featured
entertainment include Alice in Dairyland, the Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair, the
Cripple Cree Cloggers and the musical group Remember with Randy. Educational
exhibits and the opportunity to view farm equipment, cows and calves make the
dairy breakfast a great opportunity to gain more experience about the important
Wisconsin dairy industry.
This year’s hosts, Narrows Dairy, is owned and operated by the Nolden Family
Farm. Operated by Ken and Matt Nolden along with family members Tammi,
Peggy, Heather, Emily and Julia, the dairy uses two Lely robotic milkers to milk the
cows. Attendees can watch the robotic milkers in person or on a video. The farm
follows conservation practices on their family-owned farm and utilize rotational
grazing with their cattle. The dairy’s herd consists of 150 milking and dry cows,
145 replacement heifers and 520 acres.
Tickets are available at the breakfast. Adults are $10, children 5-11 are $5 and
children under 5 are free. Please follow posted dairy breakfast road signs for easy
access to the site. Parking is available onsite.
For additional information and updates, please follow the Sauk County Dairy
Breakfast Facebook page at Sauk County Dairy Breakfast. For more information,
please call 608-393-4079.
