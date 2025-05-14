Rural Wisconsin Health Cooperative – RWHC Each year,honors exceptional individuals from member hospitals who go above and beyond in promoting their organizations and advancing rural healthcare.

This year, Dr. Ryan Plamann, pediatrician at Mile Bluff Medical Center, has been named Mile Bluff’s 2025 Rural Health Ambassador in recognition of his outstanding dedication to the health and well-being of the community.

With over 15 years of experience serving in a rural setting, Dr. Plamann is a true champion of rural healthcare and public service. Since joining the Mile Bluff team in 2010, he has consistently gone the extra mile — not just for his patients, but for the entire community.

Outside of his work at Mile Bluff, Dr. Plamann wears many hats, including: Serving on the Juneau County Board of Public Health Acting as medical advisor for the Mauston, New Lisbon, and Necedah Public School Districts Advocating for rural public education 92one WRJC And being a monthly guest on‘s morning radio show, “The Doc Is In”, where he shares health insights, tips, and strategies to help improve community wellness.

His volunteerism, leadership, and community involvement make a lasting impact — both in healthcare and beyond. Dr. Plamann truly embodies the values of compassion, service, and advocacy.