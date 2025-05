On Saturday, May 10th Mauston’s Track and Field team competed in the South Central Conference vs. Coulee Conference Challenge. Below are the top ten finishers!

800m

Oscar Spindler, 8th

Caleb Bires, 9th

1600m

Noah Cortez, 6th

Nick Trute, 10th

3200m

Noah Cortez, 6th

300h

Jayden Vanderhoof, 9th

Carmen Onsager, 10th

Boys4x100m relay, 9th

Aedyn Lubinski, Parker Smith, Garett Pouillie & Logan Zimbauer

Boys 4x200m relay, 9th

Parker Smith, Garett Pouillie, Alex Wenzel & Logan Zimbauer

Girls 4x200m relay, 7th

Hannah Crouse, Maddie Gosda, Sylvia Carracedo & Emalee Bohnert

Boys 4x400m relay, 9th

Oscar Spindler, Jayden Vanderhoof, Caleb Bires, and Aedyn Lubinski

Girls 4x400m relay, 6th

Caroline Marien, Carmen Onsager, Addyson Laridaen & Scarlett Smith

Pole Vault

Jayden Vanderhoof, 6th

Garett Pouillie, 8th

High Jump

Addyson Laridaen, 10th

Triple Jump

Carmen Onsager, 10th