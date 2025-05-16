Geneieve “Genny” Lorene Cowan, age 88 of Mauston, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday,

May 14, 2025, at Serenity House in Tomah. Geneieve was born to Edward A. Krueger and Hazel L. (Boyce) Krueger on January 19, 1937, in Hillsboro, Wisconsin.



Geneieve was united in marriage to William Cowan on September 8, 1956, in Mauston, Wisconsin. After they married, Bill and Genny spent a year living in Illinois before moving back to Mauston. Genny was a hard worker and loved working with people. Through the

years, she worked at Jean‘s Café in downtown Mauston, Rusty’s Red Dot Bar, and at the Alaskan Supper Club. She came to her retirement from Mile Bluff Medical Center in the kitchen and linen departments. Bill and Genny spent several years bowling in couples’ leagues at the

Mauston Bowling Alley. They took pride in and spent hours in their yard and flower gardens. Even after moving into an apartment later in life, Genny had the best-looking front step in the neighborhood. Over the years, Genny valued her time with loved ones and good friends.

She filled her time spending endless hours playing cards with her friends, casino bus trips, and watching her grandkids play sports. There is no place else she would rather be than in the stands at her grandkids’ sporting events.



Genny was predeceased by her husband, William Cowan, parents, Edward A. Krueger and Hazel L. (Boyce) Krueger, siblings, Betty Krueger, Helen Krear, Ralph Krueger, Harold Krueger, Paul Krueger, and Eddie Krueger. Genny is survived by her children William John (Joan) Cowan of Eau Claire, Cindy Lorene (Jason) Jerome of West Salem, and Gary Allen (Nancy) Cowan of New Lisbon, her grandchildren, Scott Pellegrin, Stacie Cowan, Andrew Cowan, Brandon (Kaytlyn) Beilke, Ciana (Karl) Kroner, Kinsey Smith, Jacob (Jessica) Smith, Chance (Thom) Smith, Mallory Cowan, and Garrison Cowan, her great-grandchildren, River Pellegrin, Makenzie Caldwell, Tori Cowan, Khloe Cowan, Xena Cowan, Ruby Smith, Blair Smith,

William Kroner, Addie Kroner, Russell Kroner, Edynn Beilke, Karrick Beilke, and Kreighton Beilke, along with many nieces and nephews.



A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, May 21st, 2025, at 11:30 A.M. at the New Lisbon Community Center (110 Welch Prairie Rd) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Wednesday at the Community Center from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Rev. Lucy Hardie presiding. Lunch will be served following the memorial service. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com