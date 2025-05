The Royall Panther Baseball team split a pair of games in Viroqua on Saturday. The Panthers fell 3-2 to the host Blackhawks. An RBI double from Ben Crnicky tied the game in the 4th at 2-2 but Viroqua got a go ahead single in the 6th inning from Jack Dahl to secure to victory. Cole Eberhardt went 3×3 in the loss. Royall defeated Richland Center 2-1 in game two, getting a strong outing from Eberhardt on the mound who pitched a complete game giving up just 1run on 5hits walking 1 and striking out 6 including striking out the side in the 7th inning. Trey Wildes had a double and both RBI’s in the victory. Royall is now 18-5 on their season.