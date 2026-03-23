The New Lisbon Track & Field team opened their indoor season at the Cashton Invitational at UW-La Crosse, turning in several strong top 10 performances against tough competition. There were 25 teams competing and the men’s team finished 8th and the women’s team finished 16th.

On the girl’s side, Haley Mathes led the way with a 6th place finish in the shot put, while Brooklyn Lowe took 8th in the high jump. The girls 4×800 relay team of Heidi Mathes, Greenlee Heimer, Jossalin Clark and Jordan Barker also added a solid 6th place finish.

For the boys, Dawson Stickney placed 4th in the 400m dash, and Jamesen Pfaff sprinted to 5th in the 55m dash. In the field events, Jamesen Pfaff placed 3rd in long jump, Jude Keltner (5th) and Gavin Gesler (9th) placed in the triple jump, while Colby Pfaff cleared 5-8 for 7th in the high jump. Josh Homan added a 10th place finish in the long jump.

The boys relay teams also contributed with top 10 finishes in the

4×200 (5th) Jamesen Pfaff, Josh Homan, Jude Keltner, Clayton Jensen

4×400 (9th) Jude Keltner, Colby Pfaff, Josh Homan, Gavin Gesler

4×800 (9th) Blayne Schneider, Kale Stubbs, Logan Miller, Austin Bradley

A great start to the season for the Rockets as they continue to build momentum!