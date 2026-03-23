Anna M. Madden, 91 of Lyndon Station passed away Thursday, March 19, 2026 at her home with a battle from cancer with her family at her side.

Anna was born on July 1, 1934 the daughter of Marion and Harriett (Murphy) Austin.

Anna was a registered nurse in the Peace Corp. She enjoyed the family farm, gardening, knitting, and bowling and loved playing the piano. She loved volunteering at Hess Memorial Hospital Thrift Shop, the Food Pantry, reading books, going for rides, shopping, seeing and enjoying her family and her cat PJ.

Anna is survived by her sons Timothy J Madden of Mauston, Daniel (Erica) Madden of Baraboo, grandchildren Nicolas, Marisa. Casey, great granddaughter Bailey a niece and nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Hugh A. Madden, sisters Maxine A. Austin, Margaret E. Ilbeck, her brother John Austin, nephew John Austin and grandson Cody J. Madden.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 25, 2026 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mauston where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.