Michael A. Duckworth, age 63, of Hancock, Wisconsin, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2026, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will take place from 12:00 noon until the time of service at the funeral home.

Michael was born on November 2, 1962, in Rockford, Illinois, to Stewart and Patricia (Chamberlain) Duckworth. He graduated from high school in Rockford.

Michael was a skilled machinist and proudly owned and operated his own business. In his free time, he enjoyed relaxing and playing video games.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his uncle, Carl (Joan) Duckworth; and his aunt, Viola (Richard) Gruber.

He is survived by his parents, along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and additional information are available at www.roseberrys.com.