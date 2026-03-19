Gerald R. “Rick” Johnson, age 74, of Adams, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 27, 2026, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Funeral services will follow, with Father David Bruener officiating. Interment will take place at Gould Rock Cemetery in Grand Marsh (Town of New Chester), Wisconsin, a luncheon will be held immediately following interment at the VFW in Adams, Wisconsin.

Rick was born on August 16, 1951, in Beloit, Wisconsin, to Gerald and Beverly (Alderman) Johnson. He attended Adams-Friendship Area Schools and spent his entire adult life as a truck driver, a profession he truly enjoyed. Most recently, he took great pride in driving for Alsum Farms. He took pride in his work and the many miles he traveled over the years, something he never wanted to give up!!

Rick was united in marriage to the love of his life, Flora J. “Birdie” Rykiel on September 30, 1972, at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Brooks, Wisconsin. Together, they made their home in Adams, where they raised their three daughters and watched their grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow.

Rick found joy in the simple pleasures of life—hunting, fishing, collecting clocks and old coins, and searching for treasures at garage and estate sales. He also enjoyed riding his Harley, admiring his Chevelle, John Deere Tractor, and participating in the A-F Motors Car Cruises

Whenever you were looking for him you could always find him tinkering in his garages. Known for his generous spirit, Rick was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. You may have seen him riding a lawn mower or snowblower down his street to help out a neighbor or friend. Rick was blessed with the gift to gab, a quick wit, and pulling pranks on family and friends.

A man of nine lives, Rick battled illness after illness with unmatched resilience. Every challenge he faced was met with courage, determination, and an unbreakable fighting spirit. Though his body finally rested, the strength, grit, and bravery he displayed throughout his life will never be forgotten. He was and always will be a true fighter.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald; his mother, Beverly (Lyle); brothers, Sluce, Bertrum, Renny, and Ozzy; sisters, Rita Foth and Roxy Stropes, his in-laws, Joe and Donna; and brother-in-law, Ron York.

Rick is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Birdie, daughters, Brandy (Westley) Olson, Bobbie (Phil) Hams, and Jerri Johnson; grandchildren, Dylan, Donna (David), Brock (Reba), Emily, and Erin; great-grandchildren, Brantley, Coleson, Emerson, Clayton, Clyde, Ivy, and Gunnar; siblings, Roma York, Harley (Debbie), Oakie, Artie, and Rena Lumby, brothers-in-laws, Mike (Cindy) Rykiel, and Loren Stropes husband of the late Roxy Stropes, Rose Knapp partner of the late Sluce Lumby; and his loyal canine companions, Duke, Snoop Dog, and his cat Swiper.

He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Also, survived by lifelong friend of 51 years and considered his adopted brother, Pete (Mary) Juve. Rick had a deep love for his family and friends. He will always be remembered as a

hardworking man who gave his all to the people he cared about most. Rick leaves behind a lifetime of memories and a family who loved him deeply.

The family would like to thank the City of Adams Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Department and Medical Examiner’s Office, the Doctors and Staff at DaVita Dialysis, and Roseberry’s Funeral Home for their care and support.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. To share online condolences or for further information, please visit www.roseberrys.com.