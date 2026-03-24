Rachel S. (Marusin) Dombroski, age 76, Lyndon Station, WI, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2026.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Sunday, March 29, 2026, at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. with a Committal Service to follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery with Father Cryton offering prayers at the gravesite.

Rachel was born December 12, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Michael and Sophie (Gajduk) Marusin. She married Ronald Dombroski, Sr. in Chicago, IL, on November 16, 1968.

Rachel worked multiple simultaneous jobs most of her life, including at K-Mart/Sears for 40+ years and as the utility clerk for the Village of Lyndon Station for 26 years. She loved traveling the world, enjoying the best food, schmaltzy (her words) Hallmark movies, and most of all, taking care of other people, particularly by cooking for them.

Rachel is survived by her sons, Ronald Jr. of Nomadland, OR, James (Becky) of Chicago, IL, Jason (Miaya) of Talent, OR, and Matthew (Erin) of Appleton, WI; brother, Robert (the late Barbara) Marusin of Monee, IL; brother-in-law, David (the late Pam) Dombroski of Tinley Park, IL; her grandchildren (Madelyn; Autumn, Grace, Ennio, Steven, and Sophie; Maverick; and Liam); her beloved cat Maggie; and many, many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Ronald, and two cherished cats named Mittens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Houston at www.rmhhouston.org.