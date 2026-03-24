Lula M. Bakovka, age 98, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at Zion Lutheran Church in Big Flats, Wisconsin, with Pastor Peggy Werner officiating. Interment will follow at Niebull Cemetery in the Town of Big Flats, Adams County, Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Lula was born on August 11, 1927, in Friendship, Wisconsin, to John and Ethel (Jones) Buck.

She was united in marriage to John Joseph Bakovka on October 27, 1950, in Friendship. Together, they shared 60 years of marriage filled with partnership and devotion.

Lula found joy in sewing and embroidery, tending to her beautiful peony garden, and working alongside John—he in the garden and she in the kitchen, preserving the harvest through canning. These simple, shared routines were the threads that wove a life rich in care and tradition.

She was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Big Flats.

Lula was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John, on June 10, 2019.

She is survived by her daughter, Ellen Renee Cashman of Ely, Minnesota; her son, Gregory John (Tammy) Bakovka of Valparaiso, Nebraska; and her grandson, John Gregory Bakovka. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and additional information may be found at www.roseberrys.com.