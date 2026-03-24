Zella S. McClelland, age 71, of Friendship, formerly of Baraboo, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2026, at Villa Pines Living Center in Friendship.



Per Zella’s wishes, no services will be held.



Zella was born on April 7, 1954, in Canton, Ohio, to Floyd and Susie (Brantley) Minor. She was united in marriage to Charles McClelland on October 28, 1972, in Waco, Ohio.



Zella found joy in life’s simple pleasures. She enjoyed thrifting and knitting, and in her younger years, she spent time sewing, playing softball, and bowling. She loved playing poker with friends and family. Above all, she cherished her family, who meant everything to her.

She was employed for ten years at the Circus World Museum in Baraboo, a position she truly loved, before dedicating herself fully to her home and family.



Zella was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Susie.



She is survived by her loving husband, Charles; her children, Kimberly (Dan) Cole, Bradley McClelland, and Melanie Videc; her grandchildren, Teja (James), Andrew, and Courtney (Kyle); her great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Baby Everett; and her siblings, Frances (Leon), Wilma, and Wayne (Darlene). She is further survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.



Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and additional information may be found at www.roseberrys.com.