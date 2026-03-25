Michel “Mike” Sullivan, cherished husband and father, devoted Christian, and revered community member, completed his earthly journey on March 23, 2026, at the age of 99, surrounded by the love and warmth of his family at his home in New Lisbon, Wisconsin.

Born on March 29th, 1926, in Madison, Wisconsin, Mike grew up with the values of faith, family, and country at the forefront of his life. He attended Madison East High School, where he graduated in 1944. Shortly thereafter, he answered the nation’s call to service as a Seaman First Class in the U.S. Navy, bravely fighting in the South Pacific during World War II on an LST. His valor and commitment to liberty were hallmarks of a generation that sacrificed so much for the freedoms we cherish today.

After the war, Mike returned to Madison and met the love of his life, June Labahn. They were married on March 29, 1947. He soon began a distinguished career with the Madison Fire Department. His dedication to protecting others was evident in his 30-year tenure, retiring as a respected Lieutenant. His sense of camaraderie and leadership within the department left a lasting impact on those who had the honor of serving alongside him.

Mike’s faith in Christ was the cornerstone of his life, guiding his actions and interactions with a gentle strength and a compassionate heart. He lived his beliefs through acts of service, not only to his family but to his community as well. As a volunteer and leader in the Boy Scouts of America, he mentored young men on their paths to becoming responsible, God-fearing citizens. He also volunteered at the food pantry in Mauston and was instrumental in securing the building it now occupies.

Family was Mike’s most treasured blessing. He leaves behind a legacy of love and devotion through his four children: Denise (David) of Lake Mills, WI, Cindy (Al) of Middleton, WI, and Darryl (Barb) of Poynette, WI, and Clyde of Madison, WI. Mike adored his five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, each a testament to the values and traditions he held dear. He was preceded in death by his parents Phillip and Ella, his wife June and his siblings.

Mike’s life was one of unwavering commitments to the things he held sacred. He walked with God, served his country with honor, fought fires with bravery, and raised a family with unconditional love.

We take comfort in knowing that he has been welcomed into the loving embrace of his Creator, where he rests in eternal peace.

As we gather to celebrate his century-spanning journey, we remember a man whose spirit was as enduring as the values he espoused. Mike’s memory will forever be a guiding light to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 28th, 2026, at 10:30 A.M. at Bethany Lutheran Church (701 Grove St.) in Mauston, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service. Military Honors will follow the service. Rev. Joan Breazeale presiding. Inurnment will take place at a later date. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com