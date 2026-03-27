The New Lisbon softball team won their first game of the season 22-5 over Mauston Thursday night. New Lisbon scored the first 3 runs of the game capped off by an RBI triple by Olivia Bunker. Mauston answered back with 4 runs in the bottom half capped off by a bases clearing double by Riley Bluhm but it was all New Lisbon from that point on. Olivia Bunker went 3×4 with a pair of triples and 3RBI’s for the Rockets. Bristol Dummer also drove in 3runs for the Rockets in the victory. Arria Knee and Shasha Szekely were solid inside the circle for the Rockets combining to throw a 2hitter. Bluhm and Addison Toveson had the lone hits in the loss for Mauston. New Lisbon is now 1-0 on their season while Mauston drops to 0-1.