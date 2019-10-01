Evan Macrafic’s and one layup with 4.4 seconds to go gave the New Lisbon Rockets boys basketball team a 52-49 victory over Weston Monday night. The Rockets led much of the game but foul trouble by New Lisbon allowed Weston to get back in the game and even take a late lead before Macrafic’s heroics. New Lisbon had 10 different players scores in the game led by Macrafics 10points. Weston was led by Isaac Jennings who had a game high 17points. New Lisbon is now 1-0 on the season and Weston drops to 1-1.