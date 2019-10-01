The Hillsboro Tigers won a thriller in boys basketball Monday night. Hillsboro and Kickapoo were tied at 55 with just seconds remaining with Kickapoo inbounding the basketball in their frontcourt only to have Hillsboro’s Jerry Von Falkenstein steal the inbound pass race the other way and drill a 3point bucket at the buzzer to give Hillsboro the victory. Von Falkenstein had 11points for the Tigers who were led by Zach Morrens 12points. Hillsboro is now 1-0 on its season.