Daniel F. “Hunky” Hunkins, the man whose laughter was as infectious as his legendary card-playing skills, left this world for the great sheepshead tournament in the sky on November 29, 2024. Born on April 16, 1950, in the town of Waukesha, WI, Hunky’s life was a vibrant hand well-played, filled with joy, humor, and a touch of mischief.

Hunky’s journey took him from the halls of Necedah High School, where he graduated in 1968, to the grounds of UW-La Crosse, earning his cap and gown in ’74. He wasn’t just the life of the party; he was the architect of it, owning and operating Red’s Bar for 13 years, where the drinks flowed as freely as the jokes. As a property owner and manager, and the mastermind behind Necedah Amusements since ’88, he passed more than just a successful business to his three sons; he passed on a legacy of work work work, after all, it’s all PR.

At home, Hunky was the beloved husband to Roberta “Bobbie” Hunkins, his partner in crime for 49 memorable years. He was the ringleader and patriarch to Matt (Rhonda) of Necedah, Mike (Tiffany), and Marc (Micki) Hunkins of New Lisbon. Let’s not forget the apples of his eye, his grandchildren, Isaac and Hannah, whose sports games he never missed, and who will no doubt inherit his playful spirit His sisterhood squad, Christine Cavadini from Minnesota and Donna Jorandby (Bill) from Eau Claire, along with beloved aunts Toni and Betty, will all miss the family prankster. Hunky was welcomed to the other side by his parents, Everett and Dorothy (Lombardi) Hunkins, his in-laws Robert and Eleanor (Bushee) Neibauer, and a line of aunts and uncles who had no doubt been waiting to pull his leg just like old times.

Hunky was a man who understood the value of a good bluff, the importance of a perfectly timed joke, and the thrill of the hunt in his younger days. His days were often spent at Randall’s, shuffling cards with longtime friends. Oh, and the shenanigans! Hunky was a maestro of mischief, each prank a symphony of snickers and guffaws. He was the architect of joy, building bridges of chuckles and highways of hilarity, ensuring that wherever he went, a trail of smiles was left in his wake. Dan was loved by many, and it’s a safe bet that the heavens are a little brighter now.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, December 8th, 2024 at the New Lisbon Community Center from 1:00pm until 4:00pm. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com