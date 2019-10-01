Richard (Rick) Joseph Orlowski age 76 of New Lisbon, passed away on December 1, 2024 at his home. Born on December 4, 1947, in Bridgeport, CT, to Joseph Orlowski and Sophie (Federowicz) Orlowski. Richard’s early years were filled with the kind of mischievous antics that would later define his role as the family joker.



After graduating from Warren Harding High School in Bridgeport, CT, Rick proudly served his country in US Air Force, from 1967- 1971 as a Sergeant responsible for nuclear weapons at Volkfield. A role that, no doubt, benefited from his precision and ability to keep things light under pressure. Upon being honorably discharged, Rick’s life took on various roles, from draftsman at Leers to supervisor at Vacuum Platers, and finally, as a cashier at Ho-Chunk Casino, where he loved entertaining the public.



Rick’s personal life was as full and vibrant as his professional one. He first married Jean Clark, with whom he shared two wonderful children, Ryan and Janel, and they later divorced. In 1993, he married Judy Lovegreen in New Lisbon, and together they crafted a life filled with laughter and love.

Rick was a former Police & Fire Commissioner for Mauston, WI. Rick could be found in his workshop, where he was a master of woodwork and fixing just about anything. His hobbies also included tinkering around the house and being the life of the party, whether that meant cracking jokes, flirting harmlessly, or enjoying a few drinks with his buddies.



Rick was the proud father to Ryan (Marcie) Orlowski of Lyndon Station, WI, Janel Dietl of Reedsburg, WI, Michelle (Alan) Pinkham of Milton, WI, Eric (Sarah) Lovegreen of Wonewoc, WI, and Rachel (Chuck) Lamb of Wis. Rapids, WI. His legacy also includes nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, all of whom inherited his knack for humor and his generous spirit.



Rick’s sisters, Justine Gaffney of Bridgeport, CT, Norene (Jim) Corcoran of Bridgeport, CT, and Sandy (Tom) Thaxton of Englewood, FL, will remember him as the brother who could always be counted on for a good laugh or a helping hand.

He is proceeded in death by his parents and sister Peggy and two grandsons, Zachary and Shaun Lovegreen.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 6, 2024 at 6:00P.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a vistiation on Friday at the Hare Funeral Home from 4:00P.M until the time of service. Pastor Jill Nowlan presiding. Military Honors will take place after the memorial service. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com



