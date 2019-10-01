Roger Lee Chambers, 86, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away suddenly in his home on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

Roger was born on Aug. 24th, 1938 in Swea City, Iowa. His mother was Adeline Berniece Severson Chambers and his father Charles Henry Chambers. He had one brother, Theadore Allen Chambers. During their early years, Roger’s family lived in Livermore, Ia. When Roger and Ted started elementary school, the family moved to Oneal, Nebraska, where Charles was self- employed as an electrician. During Roger’s junior high school years, the family moved to Ringsted, Ia., where his father was employed in an implement farm dealership.

After high school graduation, Roger went on to Westmar College where he received his teaching degree in 1960. In June of 1960, Roger married his college sweetheart, Ellen Louise Durin. Roger went on to receive a masters degree in math education from Ohio State University and completed 30 credits after that through various universities. Roger taught math in Ida Grove, Iowa, University of Dubuque, Dubuque Senior High School, Black Hawk High School, South Wayne, WI., and Adams-Friendship High School, Adams, WI. After retiring from teaching, he served as executive director of Wisconsin Association of Student Counsel for 5 years in Madison, WI. He then retired in 2005.

Roger is survived by his wife Ellen of 63 years and three children: Catherine Louise Chambers, (Troy Castorena ) of Gilbert, Arizona, Marc (Jennifer) Chambers of Portsmouth, Virginia and William (Dawn) Chambers of New Glarus, Wisconsin. Grandchildren Carri Chambers , Morghan Castorena, Jake (Miranda) Castorena, Allison Donner and Katie Donner. Great grandchildren Ava, Camdon and Kaison Castorena.

In honor of Roger’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service.

