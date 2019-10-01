Artress Annie (Hysell) Haschke, age 98, of Fountain Township, New Lisbon, Wi., passed away on November 25, 2024, peacefully at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon, Wisconsin. Artress was born on September 12, 1926, to Theodore and Lucille (Wilcox) Hysell at Rolla, North Dakota. She moved at an early age to the Juneau County area in Wisconsin. She attended several grade schools in Juneau County, graduating from Hustler Grade School.

On August 27th, 1941, she married Alfred Haschke in New Lisbon, Wi. Artress and Alfred farmed for many years in the Town of Fountain, Juneau County. She worked at various local factories, retiring from the Garment Factory in Mauston, Wi.

Artress, a cherished member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Hustler, WI, devoted her life to her family and community, crafting quilts for the military during Desert Storm and providing clothing for tsunami victims in Haiti, all while nurturing her loved ones with her gentle spirit, and boundless love. Artress was able to complete all of this, while cherishing 72 years as a devoted wife, embracing life to the fullest with a passion for cooking, sewing, and tending to her beautiful flower gardens.

Artress, a gentle soul with boundless patience and a heart devoted to her family’s joy, touched the lives of everyone she met, offering warmth, friendship, and her beloved homemade delights – especially her cherished cookies and comforting chicken and noodles-ensuring no one ever left her home feeling anything but cherished and nourished; her absence will be deeply felt by her family and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Artress was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Alfred (in 2013), her sisters, Beatrice Zilkowski, Violet Jones, Arlene Due, Stella Hysell and Lucille Van Dusen, her brothers, Theodore Hysell and Edward Hysell and her grandsons, Edward Stubbe, Kenny Geiger and James Geiger.

She is survived by her four children; Theodore Haschke of New Lisbon, WI, Marian Greene of Mauston, WI., Robert (Joan) of Sussex, WI, and Cathy (Steve) Legler of Sun Prairie, WI, sisters-in-law, Janice Hysell of Somers, WI, and Donna Hysell of Windsor, WI, and by 12 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 15 great great grandchildren.

The family thanks the staff at Crest View Nursing Home, Dr. James Logan, MD and Chris Custer, APNP for their support and caring of/for Artress.

Blessed be our memories of Artress.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, December 7th, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church (301 E. Main St) in Hustler, WI. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday at the church from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Rev. Michael Pechman presiding. The burial will be in the Brewster Cemetery. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com