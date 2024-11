The New Lisbon Girls basketball team was doubled up by Pittsville 56-28 Friday night. New Lisbon led early 3-0 and 5-3 but after that it was all Pittsville. The Panthers size and depth wore out New Lisbon. New Lisbon was led by Abby Steele who finished with 9points. Reese Grimm led Pittsville with 21points. New Lisbon falls to 0-2; Pittsville improves to 1-0.