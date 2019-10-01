Richard “Dick” Carl Lampe, age 83, of Big Flats, WI and Edinburg, TX (formerly of Eagle, Muskego and Okauchee, WI), found peace on Wednesday, November 14, 2024 and is without doubt ecstatic to be with his Lord and Savior.

Born September 6, 1941 in Okauchee, WI he was the son of Carl and Elizabeth (nee Mortenson) Lampe. A graduate of Oconomowoc High School, Dick worked as a Draftsman and later in Purchasing roles for Waukesha Foundry/Waukesha Pump and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell, retiring in 2007 from Buell Motorcycles as a Purchasing Engineer.

Dick was an avid fisherman and hunter most of his life, a malt beverage enthusiast, loyal Green Bay Packer fan and enjoyed playing cards, softball, bowling, golfing, motorcycling and traveling – in particular, to Mexico, the Indianapolis 500 and WI Badger Rosebowl Games.

Upon retiring full-time in Big Flats, WI, (his version of ‘paradise’) he took on civic leadership roles as a Town Board Supervisor 1, Neighborhood Watch Patroller, Planning Commission member, and a frequent attendee of Town Hall Meetings.

A dedicated Christian who read the bible front to back multiple times, Dick participated in a 2012 missionary trip to the Holy Land (Jerusalem, Bethlehem, Galilee, Nazareth and Amman). He looked forward to one day meeting Jesus Christ, and often declared his love of his ‘little church,’ Zion Lutheran Church, Big Flats, WI, where he would volunteer for various events and projects.

Dick is survived by ex-wives Kathy (nee Hoskins) and Cheri (nee Lowe), his children Debra Lampe-Revolinski of Milwaukee, Jeffrey (and Lisa) Lampe of Wind Lake and Cheryl (Cheri) Lampe of North Prairie, as well as six grandchildren, Adam Raap, Dylan (and Ashley) Raap, Megan (and Jake) Uttke, Morgan (and Brandon) Challe Daniels, Jordan Lampe and Piper Lampe, eight great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Pauline Kopatich (nee Lampe).

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Marshfield Clinic, Cattails Place and St. Croix Hospice for their swift response and wonderful compassion. In addition, we extend our gratitude for the love and affection of his neighbors and friends. You embraced our father, and he was blessed by your love. You know who you are – God’s blessings upon you all!

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 7, at Zion Lutheran Church, 886 Bighorn Avenue, Big Flats, WI 54943 (3 miles east of Hwy 13). Visitation will begin at 11:00AM, followed at 12:00 pm with a service and interment of ashes, and a luncheon at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to one of the following non-profits supported by Dick is encouraged: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shriner’s Hospital, UNICEF USA and Zion Lutheran Church in Big Flats, WI.

The service will be live streamed on Facebook at: https://facebook.com/events/s/richard-lampes-memorial-servic/3936855329859254/