The New Lisbon Rockets girls basketball team used a strong 2nd half to get their first win of the season, knocking off La Farge 53-40 Monday night. The two teams were tied at halftime but the Rockets used a strong 2nd half from Olivia Bunker and Arria Raese to secure the victory. Bunker and Raese each had 14points to lead New Lisbon. Allie Hare chipped in with 10points. La Farge got a game high 15points from Brielle Hansen. New Lisbon improves to 1-2 on the season; La Farge drops to 0-3.