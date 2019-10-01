Albert Fritz Huber, age 91, passed away on November 23rd, 2024 due to a stroke.

He was born on June 15, 1933. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years Laura Bea Huber. Also his siblings Heinrich Huber, Verena Vinti-Huber, Maria Ritter, Bernhard Huber, and Markus Paul Huber; many nieces and nephews; and a vast spiritual family of brothers and sisters. His parents Albert and Ida Huber and two sisters Marion Huber and Ursula Theiler preceded him in death.

His early life was spent in Richterswil, Switzerland on Lake Zurich. At age 23 he immigrated to Canada and after various stops finally settled in Germantown, Wisconsin near Milwaukee. He was a bus driver for 27 years in Milwaukee and during this time he was introduced to his first love, his Creator Jehovah God. His focus from the time of baptism on June 29th 1974 then became his ministry. This led to his finding his second love, his wife eight years later on February 10th, 1982 and they were married on July 31, 1982.

They led an adventurous and fulfilling life in the ministry which caused them to settle in Grand Marsh, Wisconsin on June 28th, 1989. Here they made many friends and found fulfillment in the ministry of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

He was known for his baking abilities from his early training in Switzerland. Also for his chocolate clusters and was often called, “The Candy Man” by many of his friends. His yodel was a common feature enjoyed by all. He will be greatly missed by all of his friends and relatives.

Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 30th, 2024 at the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall, 1826 State Hwy 13, Friendship, WI. Visitation will begin on Saturday at the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall at 12:30 p.m. until the time of service.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.