Johns, Bonnie Maureen Age 75 of Tomah
Bonnie Maureen Johns, 75, of Tomah, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at the Serenity Hospice House in Tomah. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Serenity House, in Tomah, for being Bonnie’s final blessing. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
