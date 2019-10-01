Bonnie Maureen Johns, 75, of Tomah, died peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at the Serenity Hospice House in Tomah. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Serenity House, in Tomah, for being Bonnie’s final blessing. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.