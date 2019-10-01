ANN M HOFFMAN, 43 years of age, from ADAMS has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol

Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 7th offense.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region Trooper stopped a vehicle on HWY 82 in Juneau

County after receiving multiple reports of a vehicle unable to maintain its lane while traveling on

Interstate 90/94.

The trooper stopped the suspect vehicle and observed signs of impairment upon making contact

with the driver. Standardized Field Sobriety Testing was completed as well as an evidentiary blood

draw. The subject was booked without incident. The subject will be charged with Felony OWI 7th

offense.

“Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6,

Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is

presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”