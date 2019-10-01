Holiday Hours

In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, all Mile Bluff clinic locations will be closed on Thursday, November 28. If you need healthcare services during this time, Mile Bluff’s Emergency Care services are always available, and Urgent Care services will be available from 9 am to 9 pm.

Additionally, the Delton Family Medical Center will be closed on Friday, November 29. To check availability at other Mile Bluff clinic locations, call 608-847-5000. As always, Mile Bluff’s Emergency Care Services are available 24 hours a day, and Urgent Care is available its regular weekday hours from 3 pm to 10 pm on that day.